YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    China’s Communist Party infiltrated Pfizer, foreign offices

    By
    |

    Beijing, Dec 14: Leaked documents have confirmed that China is using its communist party workers to infiltrate consulates of foreign countries and multinational companies of repute, including the coronavirus vaccine maker, Pfizer.

    China’s Communist Party infiltrated Pfizer, foreign offices

    The Australian media reports show that the Communist Party of China operatives have infiltrated at least 10 consulates in Chinese commercial hub Shanghai. It has been termed as a coordinated effort by the CPC for over a decade, included consulates of the UK, US, India, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, Italy and South Africa.

    Trucks with Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in US get ready to roll

    The recruitments were made through the Shanghai Foreign Agency Service Department. Among the MNCs, the CPC infiltrated Pfizer and Boeing.

    The documents leaked to an Australian publication by a whistleblower contain information about around 20 lakh CPC members. Scores of operatives of the CPC were found to be in various American universities in July when Houston's Chinese consulate was closed over alleged targeting of US energy firms.

    More CHINA News

    Read more about:

    china Corona vaccine

    Story first published: Monday, December 14, 2020, 16:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 14, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X