China’s Communist Party infiltrated Pfizer, foreign offices

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Beijing, Dec 14: Leaked documents have confirmed that China is using its communist party workers to infiltrate consulates of foreign countries and multinational companies of repute, including the coronavirus vaccine maker, Pfizer.

The Australian media reports show that the Communist Party of China operatives have infiltrated at least 10 consulates in Chinese commercial hub Shanghai. It has been termed as a coordinated effort by the CPC for over a decade, included consulates of the UK, US, India, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, Italy and South Africa.

Trucks with Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in US get ready to roll

The recruitments were made through the Shanghai Foreign Agency Service Department. Among the MNCs, the CPC infiltrated Pfizer and Boeing.

The documents leaked to an Australian publication by a whistleblower contain information about around 20 lakh CPC members. Scores of operatives of the CPC were found to be in various American universities in July when Houston's Chinese consulate was closed over alleged targeting of US energy firms.