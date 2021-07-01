China's Communist Party celebrates its 100th anniversary

MEA hits back, says China to blame for LAC standoff

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Beijing, July 1: China's ruling Communist Party celebrated its 100th anniversary on Thursday at the Tiananmen Square here, with thousands of party workers and school children singing songs praising the party and the country.

The celebrations began with a flypast and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who heads the Communist Party of China (CPC), arrived at the function dressed in the Mao suit.

While there was no military parade, army, air force and navy personnel participated in a brief march.

Thousands of school children accompanied with military bands sang songs praising the CPC.

Xi is scheduled to address the gathering shortly.

Story first published: Thursday, July 1, 2021, 9:58 [IST]