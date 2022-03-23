YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    China’s aircraft that crashed was travelling close to sound of speed

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Beijing, Mar 23: The China Eastern Airlines Corp, which crashed on Monday was travelling close to the speed of sound moments before it rammed into a hillside, a review of the flight track data by Bloomberg News said.

    China’s aircraft that crashed was travelling close to sound of speed
    Image Coourtesy: @ChinaAvReview

    The Boeing C. 737-800 was flying through the air at over 966 kilometres per hour and at times may have even exceeded 700 mph, data by Flightradar24 said. This impact may hamper investigations as it wipes out evidence. In rare cases such an impact can even damage a plane's data and voice recorders that are usually designed to withstand most crashes.

    The China Eastern's flight No. 5735 had been traveling at around 30,000 feet when suddenly, just after 0620 GMT, the plane entered a deep dive at its cruising altitude speed of 455 knots (523 mph, 842 kph), according to data from flight-tracking website FlightRadar24.com. The data suggests the plane crashed within a minute and a half of whatever went wrong.

    The China Eastern's flight No. 5735 had been traveling at around 30,000 feet when suddenly, just after 0620 GMT, the plane entered a deep dive at its cruising altitude speed of 455 knots (523 mph, 842 kph), according to data from flight-tracking website FlightRadar24.com. The data suggests the plane crashed within a minute and a half of whatever went wrong.

    More PLANE CRASH News  

    Read more about:

    plane crash china

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 8:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 23, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X