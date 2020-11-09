China refuses to acknowledge Joe Biden’s victory

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Beijing, Nov 09: China has refused to acknowledge the victory of Joe Biden in the US Presidential elections saying that the outcome is yet to be determined.

Incumbent Donald Trump has refused to concede and has launched several legal challenges. "Our understanding is that the outcome of the election will be determined in accordance with US laws and procedures," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told press at a regular briefing.

China is among a handful of other countries including Russia and Mexico that have not congratulated the President-elect. China said it had noticed that Biden declared he is the winner of the election.