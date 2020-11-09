YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    China refuses to acknowledge Joe Biden’s victory

    By
    |

    Beijing, Nov 09: China has refused to acknowledge the victory of Joe Biden in the US Presidential elections saying that the outcome is yet to be determined.

    China refuses to acknowledge Joe Biden’s victory

    Incumbent Donald Trump has refused to concede and has launched several legal challenges. "Our understanding is that the outcome of the election will be determined in accordance with US laws and procedures," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told press at a regular briefing.

    PM Modi govt readies for early engagement with Biden-Harris administration

    China is among a handful of other countries including Russia and Mexico that have not congratulated the President-elect. China said it had noticed that Biden declared he is the winner of the election.

    More LINE OF ACTUAL CONTROL News

    Read more about:

    line of actual control joe biden

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X