China: Pretty fugitive surrenders after her glamorous photo goes viral in no time

Beijing, Nov 30: She made the headlines as China's "most beautiful criminal" after the police released a 'wanted' poster on Weibo, the Chinese equivalent of Twitter, to track her whereabouts and it soon went viral across the country.

Nineteen-year-old Qingchen Jinging was being searched by the lawkeepers in the city of Mianyang in Southwest China's Sichuan province for being a member of a gang that robbed men at bars, clubs and other places. Now, with Qingchen's pretty face going viral in almost no time across all platforms, it became only a matter of time before she was identified by somebody (remember, China is the world's most populous country) and the teenager eventually surrendered before the police after remaining fugitive for 12 days realising how futile it was after attaining the 'celebrity status', Shanghaiist reported. Earlier, two of the seven members of the gang had surrendered and the woman was not among them.

The netizens were also speculating what could be the young woman's next career move. "Once she gets out of jail, she'll go straight into live-streaming," said one web user.

The police also offered a cash reward of 1,000-3,000 yuan to anybody giving information on Qingchen's arrest. Well, the money was saved.