China plans to build its first undersea tunnel for high-speed train

    Beijing, Nov 23: China never falls short of ideas to startle the world. After planning a new moon and also setting up an 'artificial sun' which is many times hotter than the actual one, it has now revealed its plan to build its first undersea tunnel for high-speed rail connecting two cities in the eastern province of Zhejiang, Xinhua cited local authorities as saying.

    Representational Image

    The railway project, connecting the city of Ningbo with Zhoushan, the island city located in east Zhejiang, is almost 71 kilometre long with the undersea section extending over 16 km, as per the construction plan, the report added.

    Also Read | China completes world's longest bullet train tracks

    Trains on this route are designed to run at a speed of 250 km per hour, reducing the trip between the two cities from one-and-half hours to below half an hour, Xinhua added.

    The high-speed railway in China has reached a distance of 25,000 kilometres which accounts to over 60 per cent of the world's total. Zhejiang was among the earliest provinces of China to build high-speed railway.

    Story first published: Friday, November 23, 2018, 10:15 [IST]
