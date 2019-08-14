China moving troops to border, tweets Trump; Hong Kong protests explained

By Vishal S

Washington, Aug 13: Amid massive protests in Hong Kong, US President Donald Trump has tweeted that China is moving troops to the border with Hong Kong.

Trump said that US intelligence has warned that China is moving troops to the border with Hong Kong, amid intensifying anti-government protests in the semi-autonomous financial hub.

"Our Intelligence has informed us that the Chinese Government is moving troops to the Border with Hong Kong. Everyone should be calm and safe!" Trump said in a tweet.

Earlier on Tuesday, Hong Kong's airport authority suspended flights for a second day as protesters staged another rally at the busy international travel hub.

Authorities announced on Monday afternoon the cancellation of all remaining arriving and departing flights from the airport after more than 5,000 black-clad pro-democracy protesters staged a peaceful rally at the building.

The protests intensified after a Chinese official said "terrorism" was emerging in the city, while in Hong Kong authorities demonstrated water cannon for use in crowd control.

Why are people in Hong Kong protesting?

The protests in Hong Kong, which have now intensified into a pro-democracy movement, initially began in June in response to a proposed extradition bill. The bill would have allowed extradition from Hong Kong to mainland China. The proposed extradition bill has now been suspended, but the protests have evolved into a mass political unrest.

Hong Kong was under British rule for a long time and is significantly different from other Chinese cities. Hong Kong was handed over to China by the British in 1997 after 99 year lease ended. Hong Kong enjoys a special status under the principal "one country, two systems" which China and Britain agreed to just a few years before the island city came under Beijing's rule.

Other than foreign and defence affairs, Hong Kong enjoys a high degree of autonomy. Hong Kong has its own legal system and borders, and rights. People of Hong Kong want more autonomy to choose their leader or the chief executive. Hong Kong has a Legislative Council but all the 70 members of this lawmaking body are not elected by the people.The chief executive is elected by a 1,200-member election committee.

People of Hong Kong are demanding democracy as most seats of the Legislative Council that are not directly elected allegedly have pro-China lawmakers.