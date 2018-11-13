China: Man goes for a walk on high-voltage wires after heavy booze

Beijing, Nov 13: We all tend to do something unbelievable when under the influence of alcohol. And it could be life-threatening like for this man in China.

Last weekend, an inebriated man left everybody around (or below?) him shocked after opting to walk along some high-voltage power lines in the city of Hengshui in Hebei province in South China. The man, however, would consider himself extremely lucky that he was brought down by the firefighters though was handed over to the police.

The lawkeepers said after preliminary investigation that the man took the bizarre step after drinking too much of wine.

Not a very clever thing to do, certainly. But not many on earth do clever things under the influence of the red liquid, isn't it?