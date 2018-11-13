  • search

China: Man goes for a walk on high-voltage wires after heavy booze

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Beijing, Nov 13: We all tend to do something unbelievable when under the influence of alcohol. And it could be life-threatening like for this man in China.

    China: Man goes for a walk on high-voltage wires after heavy booze
    Representational Image

    Last weekend, an inebriated man left everybody around (or below?) him shocked after opting to walk along some high-voltage power lines in the city of Hengshui in Hebei province in South China. The man, however, would consider himself extremely lucky that he was brought down by the firefighters though was handed over to the police.

    Also Read | Alcohol drives man to madness, throws his 6-year-old son into canal in Agra

    The lawkeepers said after preliminary investigation that the man took the bizarre step after drinking too much of wine.

    Not a very clever thing to do, certainly. But not many on earth do clever things under the influence of the red liquid, isn't it?

    Read more about:

    china bizarre alcohol

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 13, 2018, 10:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 13, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue