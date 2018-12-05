  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    China: Hundreds of marathon runners found taking shortcuts in race; slammed for dishonesty

    By

    Beijing, Dec 5: Corruption is about mind more than money. A recent half-marathon in Shenzhen city in China's Guangdong province saw several runners adopting unethical means by taking shortcuts, doing a disservice to the spirit of fair play and sportsmanship.

    China: Hundreds of marathon runners found taking shortcuts in race; slammed for dishonesty
    Image Courtesy: dailymail.co.uk

    According to a report in Shanghaiist, surveillance cameras caught 237 participants evading a stretch measuring a kilometre by running through bushes and shrubbery. This ensured that these runners had to run two to three kilometres less than the overall distance of 21 kilometres.

    Also Read | Mumbaikars run marathon to raise Rs 34 crore for charity

    Also, the organisers said that there were three imposters who were running in place of actual participants while 18 participants wore fake bibs, raising the total number of people cheating to 258.

    The cheats not only faced lifetime bans but were also bashed by the state media for indulging in gross disrespect of the sporting spirit.

    Read more about:

    china marathon sport

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 5, 2018, 9:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 5, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue