China: Elderly woman fills balcony with mirrors to get rid of ‘evil spirits’; neighbours hit back

Beijing, Oct 22: Sometimes, one's personal beliefs can be terribly annoying for others, in fact for the entire locality.

A 70-year-old woman in Liuzhou, a city in China's Guangxi autonomous region, has left her neighbours terribly upset repeatedly by planting more than 100 mirrors on her balcony. The reason? She wants to deflect the evil spirits that she believes reside in the building across her apartment, Shanghaiist reported.

In February, the local neighbourhood committee convinced the septuagenarian surnamed Zhang to remove the mirrors from her balcony but she was back with them next month, reported The Paper. She has not removed them thereafter and her family has also refused to intervene into the matter, saying her act keeps her happy, the Shanghaiist report added.

Finding no other way out of the problem (the reflected sunlight of the mirrors have made it a blinding issue), the neighbours have resorted to a counterattack and placed their own mirrors outside the windows.

We do not yet know if there are really spirits residing in the locality but the mirror war has certainly made the living humans' lives there painful.