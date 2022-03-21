China on the right side of history over Ukraine war: Foreign Minister Wang Yi reiterates country's stance

There will be consequences for China if...: US Ambassador to UN

China plane crash: What we know so far

China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 carrying 133 passengers on board crashes in Guangxi; Casualties unknown

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Beijing, Mar 21: Chinese state media repored a China Eastern Eastern Airlines aircraft on Monday carrying 133 passengers from Kunming to Guangzhou has crashed in southern Guangxi province. As per the data from flight tracking website, the flight altitude plummeted by 6000 meters in the last few minutes.

The incident caused a fire on the mountains and the jet involved in the accident was a Boeing 737 aircraft. The flight departed from the airport at 13.11 pm and was scheduled to arrive at 15.05 pm.

China plane crash site

Several footage on various social media sites shows the jet presumably crashed in southern China.

🚨PLANE CRASH IN CHINA:



- China Eastern Airlines

- Boeing 737 with 133 people

- Crashed in China's Guangxi

- Reportedly hit a mountain

- Fire reported at the scene

- No word on casualties pic.twitter.com/qGSNJnzfIP — MUBreaking (@MUBreaking) March 21, 2022

【Crash site】A Boeing 737 passenger plane carrying 133 people from China Eastern Airlines had an accident in Teng County, Guangxi and then triggered a mountain fire. At present, the rescue team has gathered, the casualties are still unknown. pic.twitter.com/udlT6qqKWZ — 豆腐Toufu.exe🀄️ (@y1499003) March 21, 2022

Casualties were as yet unknown while teams had been dispatched to the site, the official broadcaster China Central Television said in a brief report on Weibo, the Twitter-equivalent used in China.

Chinese officials have confirmed 123 passengers and 9 crew members were on board the China Eastern flight which crashed en route to Guangzhou.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a statement that all efforts will be made to organise search and rescue and strengthen investigations into safety standards in civil aviation.