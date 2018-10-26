China cabbie caught driving with facial mask on; the reason will leave you amazed

Beijing, Oct 26: A 25-year-old taxi driver in the city of Taizhou in Zhejiang province was found sitting at the wheels wearing a facial cleansing mask and it has left the Internet abuzz. The driver, surnamed Chen, said he wore the mask because he found working in the night shift badly affected his facial complexion, according to a report in Shanghaiist.

Neither the authorities nor Chen's employers were amused by his tactic though. While the police told him how risky it was to drive with a mask on, his employers straightaway suspended him for three days for the act.

Meanwhile, Chen's photo had gone viral on the social media with netizens calling him China's most "refined" taxi driver. But they also feared that his bizarre artificial countenance could also frighten children.

The police caught Chen after seeing the photos and reprimanded him. He also faced the wrath of his employers.

Chen was surprised that his masked face had become an Internet sensation. He also divulged his obsession with facial care and said he has bought skincare products worth 30,000 yuan in the last five years, the Shanghaiist report added.