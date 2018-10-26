  • search

China cabbie caught driving with facial mask on; the reason will leave you amazed

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Beijing, Oct 26: A 25-year-old taxi driver in the city of Taizhou in Zhejiang province was found sitting at the wheels wearing a facial cleansing mask and it has left the Internet abuzz. The driver, surnamed Chen, said he wore the mask because he found working in the night shift badly affected his facial complexion, according to a report in Shanghaiist.

    China cabbie caught driving with facial mask on; the reason will leave you amazed

    Neither the authorities nor Chen's employers were amused by his tactic though. While the police told him how risky it was to drive with a mask on, his employers straightaway suspended him for three days for the act.

    Also Read | Indian Railways is building world's highest rail lines in Ladakh along India-China border

    Meanwhile, Chen's photo had gone viral on the social media with netizens calling him China's most "refined" taxi driver. But they also feared that his bizarre artificial countenance could also frighten children.

    The police caught Chen after seeing the photos and reprimanded him. He also faced the wrath of his employers.

    Also Read | Japan PM makes a visit to China, hopes his visit lift relations to new level

    Chen was surprised that his masked face had become an Internet sensation. He also divulged his obsession with facial care and said he has bought skincare products worth 30,000 yuan in the last five years, the Shanghaiist report added.

    Read more about:

    china taxi bizarre mask hygiene

    Story first published: Friday, October 26, 2018, 7:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 26, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue