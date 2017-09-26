China blocks Whatsapp ahead of Communist party meeting

Chinese authorities on Tuesday blocked the Whatsapp messaging app to tighten censorship as they prepare for a major Communist Party congress next month.

Over the last few months, the country has had a history of blocking social media websites with the likes of Wikipedia, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and a number of Google's services.

However, WhatsApp users on international SIM cards and data plans have not experienced the same disruptions. The restrictions appear to specifically target China-based users.

Meanwhile, text messaging, voice calls and video calls appeared to be working again on Tuesday though voice messages and photos were not going through.

The Chinese government is preparing for the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party, where party delegates will elect its new leadership.

OneIndia News