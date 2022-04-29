YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    China: Beijing closing public venues, shifting schools to online mode as fears surge in Covid cases

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Beijing, Apr 29: Chinese capital Beijing is closing many public venues, canceling large events, shifting schools to online mode as fears of surge in COVID cases loom large over the city. There are reports of price rise too, as authorities scrambled to stabilize supply and keep the delivery chain intact.

    China: Beijing closing public venues, shifting schools to online mode as fears surge in Covid cases

    Chinese authorities have said they are cracking down on price rise as food shortages in Shanghai due to lockdown continue and fears in Beijing caused a rush to supermarkets.

    AIR correspondent reports, taking a que from poorly managed lockdown in Shanghai and the northeastern province of Jilin, Beijing has moved ever faster to halt a growing outbreak as it has reported nearly 180 cases this week. Authorities are mass testing more than 20 million people across Beijing three times and suspended all mass gatherings and events. On Thursday, the city reported 50 new cases.

    Authorities locked down some individual residential buildings, office blocks and a university and closed some public spaces and venues. To stem infections in schools, major districts in Beijing have suspended in-person school classes of middle and primary schools and kindergartens and started online teaching.

    Meanwhile, Shanghai's 25 million residents have been in lockdown for weeks, with major food shortages, poor quality of food, delivery issues and huge price surge.

    More CHINA News  

    Read more about:

    china coronavirus

    Story first published: Friday, April 29, 2022, 16:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 29, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X