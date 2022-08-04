Our eyes open not to miss single provocation: Xi on Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

China halts sand export to Taiwan, bans some fruit and fish imports

Three killed, six wounded in China kindergarten stabbing

The fake love story of Nancy Pelosi and Hu Xijin

China begins ‘unprecedented’ military drills around Taiwan

International

oi-Deepika S

Beijing, Aug 04: China has begun large-scale military sea and air exercises around the self-ruled island of Taiwan, hours after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's departure from Taipei following a whirlwind visit that infuriated Beijing.

The drills will reportedly take place as close as just 20 kilometers (12 miles) to Taiwan's shore at some points.

Pelosi was the highest-profile elected US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years.

She declared her presence made it "unequivocally clear" that the United States would "not abandon" a democratic ally like Taiwan.

The fake love story of Nancy Pelosi and Hu Xijin

The drills will reportedly take place as close as just 20 kilometers (12 miles) to Taiwan's shore at some points.

State-run tabloid the Global Times reported, citing military analysts, that the drills were "unprecedented," with missiles expected to fly over Taiwan.

On Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying claimed the maneuvers were "defensive."

"In the current struggle surrounding Pelosi's Taiwan visit, the United States are the provocateurs, China is the victim," she told a regular briefing Wednesday.

Taiwan has warned that the planned drills pose a threat to regional security.

China halts sand export to Taiwan, bans some fruit and fish imports

"This is an irrational move to challenge the international order," Defense Ministry spokesman Sun Li-fang told a news conference Wednesday.

The island's Maritime and Port Bureau issued warning to ships to avoid areas of the military exercises.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, August 4, 2022, 10:13 [IST]