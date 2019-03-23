  • search
    China: 26 dead, 28 injured as tour bus catches fire in Hunan Province

    By PTI
    Beijing, Mar 23: A tour bus caught fire in central China's Hunan Province on Friday killing 26 people, local authorities said.

    The 28 injured in the incident were rushed to three local hospitals for treatment. Among them the condition of five were state to be critical, state-run Xinhua news agency quoted local officials as saying.

    Image for representation only
    The accident occurred around on Friday evening when the 59-seater bus from neighbouring Henan province suddenly caught fire on a highway in Hanshou County in the city of Changde.

    The bus had 53 passengers, two drivers and a tour guide at the time of the incident. The two drivers were detained and an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

    The incident came a day after 64 people lost their lives while 640 were injured in a powerful explosion at a chemical plant in eastern China.

    The blast occurred on Thursday following a fire in a fertilizer factory in a chemical industrial park in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, according to the government of Xiangshui county.

    PTI

