    China: 18 children hurt as tornado hits a playground

    By PTI
    |

    Beijing, Mar 31: A powerful tornado hit a playground in China's central Henan province on Sunday, injuring 18 children, official media reported.

    A video clip carried by official media outlets showed people fleeing as the tornado blew away a trampoline at a scenic spot in Yucheng county at around 3:00 PM (local time).

    [Severe storms in US: 14 dead, several homes destroyed]

    Eighteen children were injured in the incident, state-run China Daily reported. Rescue operations were underway.

    PTI

