China: 18 children hurt as tornado hits a playground
International
Beijing, Mar 31: A powerful tornado hit a playground in China's central Henan province on Sunday, injuring 18 children, official media reported.
A video clip carried by official media outlets showed people fleeing as the tornado blew away a trampoline at a scenic spot in Yucheng county at around 3:00 PM (local time).
Eighteen children were injured in the incident, state-run China Daily reported. Rescue operations were underway.
PTI