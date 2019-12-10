  • search
    Chile military plane with 38 on board disappears en-route to Antarctica

    Santiago, Dec 10: A Chilean military aircraft carrying 38 passengers and crew with 38 people aboard disappeared Monday after taking off from the south of the country for a base in Antarctica, the Chilean Air Force said.

    Chile military plane with 38 on board disappears en-route to Antarctica
    Photo Credit: Chilean Air Force

    The military lost contact with the plane, a C130 Hercules transport craft, on Monday evening while it was traveling to the Eduardo Frei Montalva air base in Antarctica.

    A military plane "A C-130 Hercules aircraft took off at 16:55 (19:55 GMT) from the city of Punta Arenas to the President Eduardo Frei Antarctic Base... 38 people are traveling," the Air Force said in a statement.

