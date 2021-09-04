Chief of Pak's ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hamid in Kabul on Taliban's invite

Celebratory fire in Kabul after reports of Taliban’s takeover of Panjshir

oi-Deepika S

Kabul, Sep 04: General Faiz Hamid, head of the Pakistani Inter-Services Intelligence, has reportedly arrived in Kabul on Taliban's request. Local media reported that the high-level military delegation of Pakistan will hold key meetings in Afghanistan.

A delegation of senior Pakistani officials led by Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lieutenant General Hameed arrived in Kabul to conduct discussions with the incoming Taliban government, the Pakistan Observer newspaper reported.

Both sides expected to discuss matters of mutual cooperation. However, there is no official statement about the top-level meetings yet.

According to the Express Tribune, Hameed will also meet Pakistan's envoy in Kabul to discuss the matter of repatriation and transit through Pakistan of foreign nationals and Afghans fleeing Taliban rule.

''The issue of pending requests from countries and international organisations for the repatriation/transit through Pakistan and the need to determine the mechanism through which Pakistan could allow these, in coordination with the ground authorities in Afghanistan will be discussed during the meeting with the Taliban officials," it said, quoting sources.

The intelligence chief will spend a day in the Afghan capital, the Geo News reported.

Border management is another important issue that will come under discussion during the visit of Hameed, it said.

Pakistan was often accused by the Afghanistan government of giving the Taliban military aid, a charge denied by Islamabad.

The ISI chief's trip is the first high-level visit by a Pakistani official since the Taliban took over Kabul on August 15 in a move that surprised both their foes and friends. Since then, the insurgent group has been trying to form its government, but has been postponing the announcement.

Meanwhile, the United Nations chief will convene a ministerial meeting in Geneva on September 13 to seek a swift scale-up in funding to address the growing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, where nearly half the country's 38 million people need assistance.

General Antonio Guterres will also appeal "for full and unimpeded humanitarian access to make sure Afghans continue to get the essential services they need."