Putin most likely to attend G20 Summit in India

Russian Sherpa has said that chances of Prez Putin attending the summit are high this time.

Moscow, Dec 10: The chances of Russian President Vladimir Putin attending the next G20 Summit hosted by India are high, G20 (Sherpa) Svetlana Lukash said. He had skipped the previous summit which was held last month in Indonesia. "I hope that, of course, [Russia's president] will go [to the G20 Summit]. But this, in any case, is up to him to decide. Now, when the next summit is one year ahead, I cannot give an answer to such a question. The way I see it, that there are all chances for this," a news agency quoted Lukash as telling Russia's TASS on Friday.

Lukash claimed that she is hopeful that Putin will participate in the G20 summit which will be held on September 9 and 10 next year. She also hopes that her country will not miss any event of global importance to take its stand and to express its views."I hope that we will not miss a single event - be it a meeting of a working group or a seminar, or a conference. It is important for Russia to participate in any event to demonstrate its position, express its views, and see the best practices that partners from other countries have," Lukash added.

The first Sherpa Meeting of India's G20 Presidency commenced on 04 December in Udaipur, Rajasthan. In the meeting, Lukash hailed India and Indian Sherpa Amitabh Kant for putting 'Women-led development' as one of the group's key priorities. On Twitter, Putin's representative wrote, "Grateful to #G20India and @amitabhk87 for putting 'Women-led development' as one of the key priorities of G20. Women are catalysers of positive transformations!"

In a series of tweets, Lukash said, "So inspired by meeting with highly professional and charming experts of #G20India Team! G20 is destined to succeed with their committed hearts and creative minds!" The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

India assumed the Presidency of the G20 for one year on December 1.

India’s G20 to focus on 3Ds: Jaishankar

It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union (EU).

Collectively, the G20 accounts for 85 per cent of the global GDP, 75 per cent of international trade, and two-thirds of the world population, making it the premier forum for international economic cooperation.