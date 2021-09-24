YouTube
    CDC endorses COVID booster shots for millions of older Americans

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Washington, Sep 24: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday endorsed booster shots for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans, opening a major new phase in the US vaccination drive against COVID-19.

    CDC endorses COVID booster shots for millions of older Americans

    CDC Director Dr Rochelle Walensky signed off on a series of recommendations from a panel of advisers late Thursday. The advisers said boosters should be offered to people 65 and older, nursing home residents and those ages 50 to 64 who have risky underlying health problems. The extra dose would be given once they are at least six months past their last Pfizer shot.

    However, Walensky decided to make one recommendation that the panel had rejected.

    The panel on Thursday voted against saying that people can get a booster if they are ages 18 to 64 years and are health-care workers or have another job that puts them at increased risk of being exposed to the virus.

    But Walensky disagreed and put that recommendation back in, noting that such a move aligns with a FDA booster authorization decision earlier this week.

    Friday, September 24, 2021, 10:39 [IST]
    X