Car hits multiple people in New York during protest

New York, Dec 12: A motorist has stuck about half a dozen people who were taking part in a protest in New York City on Friday. Several injuries were caused, but no deaths were reported.

The vehicle hit multiple people in Manhattan's Murray Hill area. An unknown number of people have been injured. They have been taken to various hospitals. It is not thought that any of the injuries are life-threatening, AFP reported.

There is also no confirmation whether the accident was intentional or a traffic accent. It is also not known whether the driver will face charges. According to eye-witnesses, at least 6 persons were hurt in the incident.

They were protesting the detention of immigrants by the immigration and customs agencies. They were marching in support of the detainees on hunger strike. Initially the local media had said that the protest had been a Black Lives Matter demonstration. The media also said that there were around 50 to 60 persons protesting.