  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's wife has recovered from coronavirus illness

    By
    |

    Toronto, Mar 29: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife said Saturday that she has recovered from being ill from COVID-19 disease caused by the new coronavirus.

    Canadian PM Justin Trudeaus wife has recovered from coronavirus illness

    "I am feeling so much better," Sophie Gregoire Trudeau said in a statement on social media. She said she received the clearance from her doctor and Ottawa Public Health. Trudeau's office announced on March 12 that she had tested positive for the coronavirus after she fell ill upon returning from a trip to London.

    Under quarantine, how Justin Trudeau is running Canada

    The prime minister and his family have been in self isolation at home since then. He and their three children didn't show symptoms. Justin Trudeau has been giving daily news conferences outside his residence. He said earlier Saturday that his wife was in in fine form.

    "From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you to everyone who reached out to me with their well wishes. And to everyone who is suffering right now, I send you all my love," she said.

    The prime minister suggested Saturday that he would continue to work from home to set an example for Canadians who are being asked to stay at home. Ontario, Canada's most populous province, meanwhile, said Saturday that it is prohibiting gatherings of five people or more.

    The order was effective immediately and replaced one that prohibited public events of over 50 people. It does not apply to households with five or more people, and funerals will be permitted with up to 10 people at one time. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said if the virus is to be stopped, extraordinary measures are needed to ensure physical distancing.

    #Stayathome and send us your selfie

    The province has already closed all nonessential services. Canada has more than 5,616 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 61 deaths. About 445 people have recovered.

    More JUSTIN TRUDEAU News

    Read more about:

    justin trudeau coronavirus canada

    Story first published: Sunday, March 29, 2020, 8:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 29, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X