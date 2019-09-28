  • search
    ‘Can Pakistan deny that it is home to many UN-designated terrorists?’: India at UN

    By Shreya
    |

    New York, Sep 28: In its strong rebuttal to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech at UN, India on Saturday asked whether Islamabad can deny that it is home to many UN-designated terrorists.

    Vidisha Maitra, First Secretary MEA
    Vidisha Maitra, First Secretary MEA

    "Now that PM Imran Khan has invited UN observers to Pakistan to verify that there are no militant organisations in Pakistan the world will hold him to that promise. But can Pakistan PM confirm that it is home to 130 UN designated terrorists and 25 terrorist entities listed by the UN?," asked Vidisha Maitra, First Secretary MEA exercising India's right of reply to Pakistan PM Imran Khan's speech at UN.

    Imran Khan's speech was a script that "fosters divisiveness" at the United Nations and is an "attempt to sharpen differences and stir up hatred", she said.

    Khan's threat of unleashing nuclear devastation "qualifies as brinkmanship not statesmanship", she added.

