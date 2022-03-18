Madhya Pradesh crisis: While Kamal Nath struggles to hold the govt, his MLAs live a luxury life

Can Imran Khan win trust vote? 24 lawmakers of ruling PTI to vote against Pakistan PM

Islamabad, Mar 18: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who came to power in 2018, is facing the toughest challenge of his political career as opposition parties joined forces to oust him through a vote of no confidence in parliament.

Many lawmakers of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party have reportedly deserted him, and cracks have also started emerging in the ruling coalition amid corruption allegations against the government. Inflation is at a record high and unemployment is rising in the Muslim-majority country.

At least three coalition parties are considering supporting the opposition's no-confidence motion, likely to take place on March 28.

The opposition alliance needs a simple majority of 172 lawmakers in the South Asian country's 342-strong National Assembly (lower house of parliament]. It only needs 11 more votes to remove Khan.

Khan's party has 155 lawmakers in the lower house of parliament and it relies on the support from coalition parties to stay in power.

Can the opposition succeed?

The government says it is confident that the opposition parties will not be able to oust Khan.

"They won't be able to get a simple majority in parliament. PM Khan will complete his five-year term," Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry told DW.

No prime minister in Pakistan has ever been removed from office through a vote of no confidence.

Khan has taken a defiant posture since the opposition sought the no-confidence motion. He has been holding mass rallies across the country, and has threatened opposition leaders of dire consequences.

The ruling party says it will hold a "one-million-people" demonstration in Islamabad ahead of the vote. Opposition leaders say it shows that Khan has lost majority in parliament and is now trying to evade the parliament vote.

On Monday, Information Minister Chaudhry warned his party lawmakers against backing the no-confidence motion, saying they will have to wade through the crowd of tens of thousands of people to enter parliament to cast their vote.

The opposition, too, will hold a rally in Islamabad to increase pressure on the government.

"As per the country's constitution, no one is allowed to interfere in the voting process, and if the government tries to stop our people [lawmakers], we will teach them a lesson," warned former PM Abbasi.

(with Dawn news inputs)

