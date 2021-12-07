Can death ever be euphoric? Switzerland approves suicide pods lets users die at the press of a button

US man accidentally burns down his Rs 13.55 crores house while trying to get rid of snakes

Bern2, Dec 07: Switzerland has recently legalised the use of Sarco Suicide Pod - a 3D-printed portable coffin-like capsule with windows - for assisted suicide.

Prototyped in the Netherlands, and developed by Australia-based international nonprofit Exit International, the pod resembles a coffin and will be ready for operation in the country by 2022.

Some 1,300 people died by assisted suicide in Switzerland in 2020 using the services of the country's two largest assisted suicide organisations, Exit (no connection to Exit International) and Dignitas. The method currently in use is ingestion of liquid sodium pentobarbital.

After taking the drug, the person will fall asleep within two to five minutes before slipping into a deep coma, followed soon afterwards by death. Sarco offers a different approach for a peaceful death, without the need for controlled substances.

What is Sarco and how does it work?

Speaking to SWI swissinfo.ch, Dr Philip Nitschke, founder of Australia-registered Exit International said It's a 3-D printed capsule, activated from the inside by the person intending to die. The machine can be towed anywhere for the death. It can be in an idyllic outdoor setting or in the premises of an assisted suicide organisation, for example.

The person will get into the capsule and lie down. It's very comfortable. They will be asked a number of questions and when they have answered, they may press the button inside the capsule activating the mechanism in their own time.

The capsule is sitting on a piece of equipment that will flood the interior with nitrogen, rapidly reducing the oxygen level to 1 per cent from 21 per cent. The person will feel a little disoriented and may feel slightly euphoric before they lose consciousness. The whole thing takes about 30 seconds. Death takes place through hypoxia and hypocapnia, oxygen and carbon dioxide deprivation, respectively. There is no panic, no choking feeling.

In a demonstration last year, Dr Nitschke said, "The benefit for the person who uses it is that they don't need some special doctor to try and get a needle in, and they don't need to obtain difficult drugs."

Apart from Switzerland, assisted suicide or voluntary euthanasia is allowed in Canada, Belgium, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, and Colombia.

