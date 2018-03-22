Cambridge Analytica data scandal: Finally, FB boss Zuckerberg breaks his silence, admits mistakes

New York, March 22: As the whole world is in shock after reports revealed that social media giant, Facebook, gave access to British firm, Cambridge Analytica, to "harvest and exploit the personal information" of more than 50 million users, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, on Wednesday admitted mistakes on the part of his company. Facebook CEO also outlined steps to protect user data in the future. However, he is yet to apologise to the users of Facebook for "breach of trust".

"We have a responsibility to protect your data, and if we can't then we don't deserve to serve you," Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post. "I've been working to understand exactly what happened and how to make sure this doesn't happen again," he added. After a sting operation by Channel 4 News revealed that Cambridge Analytica, a data firm with ties to President Donald Trump's campaign, reportedly accessed information from about 50 million Facebook users without their knowledge, allegations are flying thick and high.

The data scandal has a worldwide implication as reportedly Indian political parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress used the service of the Cambridge Analytica during past elections. Both the top Indian political parties have denied having any links with the now disgraced British firm, but accused each other of hiring services of Cambridge Analytica.

"The good news is that the most important actions to prevent this from happening again today we have already taken years ago. But we also made mistakes, there's more to do, and we need to step up and do it," Facebook CEO wrote.

Chief operating officer (COO) of Facebook, Sheryl Sandberg, also spoke out for the first time after the scandal broke out. She said it is "a major violation of peoples' trust."

"Facebook is now facing lawsuits from investors and users as well as a "delete Facebook" movement. The latest member of the latter: Brian Acton, the cofounder of WhatsApp, which Facebook acquired for $19 billion in 2014," reported CNN.

Read Zuckerberg's entire Facebook post below:

OneIndia News

