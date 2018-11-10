California wildfires worsen: Hollywood celebrities feel homes; 9 dead in Paradise town

Los Angeles, Nov 10: California, the Golden State of the United States, is facing an ordeal, thanks to a raging wildfire. The fire is spreading dangerously and touched the breach resort of Malibu which is home to several Hollywood actors, to see many of the stars feeling.

While Malibu in the southern part of the western state was facing devastation, a small town in the north called Paradise also witnessed huge destruction, leaving nine people dead and 35 missing.

Three major fires were raging across the state at the time of writing this report. The authorities were conducting mass evacuation and among the towns that were asked to evacuate is Thousand Oaks, where a mass shooting in a bar recently killed 12 people, including a senior police officer, reports said.

According to authorities, Camp Fire in the north and Woolsey Fire and Hill Fire in the south were spreading because of strong winds and leaving behind trails of devastation. Over 250,000 people have been evacuated because of the calamity so far, it was said.

On Instagram, TV star Kim Kardashian urged people to "pray for Calabasas" while her rapper husband Kanye West said their family was safe. Calabasas, like Malibu, is also home to celebrities.

California has faced serious wildfires in recent years, including the Mendocino fire earlier this year, the worst in its history.