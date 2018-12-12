Home News International California: Bomb threat spurs evacuation of Facebook's Silicon Valley campus

California: Bomb threat spurs evacuation of Facebook's Silicon Valley campus

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

San Francisco, Dec 12: Several buildings on Facebook's main campus located in California's Silicon Valley were evacuated on Tuesday because of a bomb threat. The San Mateo bomb unit is responding to the alert at the company's campus in Menlo Park, said Nicole Acker, a management analyst for the Menlo Park Police Department.

It is learnt that an anonymous tip of a bomb threat at 200 Jefferson Drive was first called into the New York Police Department's Crime Stoppers Unit, which in turn notified Menlo Park police about 4:30 p.m.

Also Read | California fires: Garbage truck driver picks up 93-year-old woman from danger

Facebook management, as a precaution, requested buildings in the surrounding area be evacuated, police said. The police response also diverted traffic around the area. Meanwhile, Facebook confirmed that a few of its buildings were evacuated and that everyone was safe.

A Facebook (FB) spokesperson said police evacuated a few buildings on the campus and are continuing to investigate. The spokesperson said everyone was safe.