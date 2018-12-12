Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
Party20182013
CONG11458
BJP109165
IND43
OTH34
RAJASTHAN - 199
Party20182013
CONG9921
BJP73163
IND137
OTH149
CHHATTISGARH - 90
Party20182013
CONG6839
BJP1549
BSP+71
OTH00
TELANGANA - 119
Party20182014
TRS8863
TDP, CONG+2137
AIMIM77
OTH39
MIZORAM - 40
Party20182013
MNF265
IND80
CONG534
OTH10
    California: Bomb threat spurs evacuation of Facebook's Silicon Valley campus

    By
    |

    San Francisco, Dec 12: Several buildings on Facebook's main campus located in California's Silicon Valley were evacuated on Tuesday because of a bomb threat. The San Mateo bomb unit is responding to the alert at the company's campus in Menlo Park, said Nicole Acker, a management analyst for the Menlo Park Police Department.

    California: Bomb threat spurs evacuation of Facebooks Silicon Valley campus
    Image Courtesy: blogs.microsoft.com

    It is learnt that an anonymous tip of a bomb threat at 200 Jefferson Drive was first called into the New York Police Department's Crime Stoppers Unit, which in turn notified Menlo Park police about 4:30 p.m.

    Also Read | California fires: Garbage truck driver picks up 93-year-old woman from danger

    Facebook management, as a precaution, requested buildings in the surrounding area be evacuated, police said. The police response also diverted traffic around the area. Meanwhile, Facebook confirmed that a few of its buildings were evacuated and that everyone was safe.

    A Facebook (FB) spokesperson said police evacuated a few buildings on the campus and are continuing to investigate. The spokesperson said everyone was safe.

    Read more about:

    bomb threat california facebook silicon valley

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 11:16 [IST]
