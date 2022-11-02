Musk asks managers at Twitter to prepare list of people to be laid off: Report

'Bu******!': Musk says present system for kings, blue tick for $8 will stay

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New York, Nov 02: After Twitter's new owner Elon Musk on Tuesday announced that people will have to pay USD 8 per month for the much coveted verified blue tick, many netizens expressed their disappointment over Musk's decision. Musk, however, had a response to all the naysayers.

Aimed at thousands of Twitter users complaining about the idea to charge USD 8 per month for blue tick, Musk sent out a message for them too. Taking to Twitter, Musk wrote,''To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8.''

To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022

"Totally stole idea of charging for insults & arguments from Monty Python tbh," Musk later added.

Earlier on Tuesday, world's richest man announced that getting a blue tick on the microblogging site will cost around USD 8 a month.

Buy Twitter blue tick at per month: Elon Musk

"Twitter's current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn't have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month," tweeted Elon Musk.

Explaining the perks, Musk also said that price adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity. He also said that verified Twitter users will also get priority in replies, mentions and search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam. They will also be able to post long video and audio and will see half as many ads.

"And paywall bypass for publishers willing to work with us. This will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators," he added.

Twitter also uses the blue check mark to verify activists and people who suddenly find themselves in the news, as well as little-known journalists at small publications around the globe, as an extra tool to curb misinformation coming from accounts that are impersonating people.

Price adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

In yet another tweet, Musk said that the monthly price for the blue tick has been adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity.