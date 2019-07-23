Boris Johnson will be next Prime Minister of UK

London, July 23: Boris Johnson will be the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Johnson won the Conservative leadership contest with 92,153 votes against Jeremy Hunt who secured 46,656 votes.

Johnson, while paying tribute to his rival Hunt said that he is a font of excellent ideas and he promised to steal them. He also paid tribute to outgoing PM, Theresa May and thanked her for her services to the country.

Johnson was seen as the clear favourite although a number of senior figures had said they will not serve under him, the BBC reported.

In terms of timeline, May will carry on as caretaker prime minister for a few days still as she is set to address her final Prime Minister's Questions session in the House of Commons on Wednesday after which she will head to Buckingham Palace to formally offer her resignation to Queen Elizabeth II.

The 93-year-old monarch will then meet the newly-elected Conservative Party leader and invite him to form a new government. The new prime minister then traditionally makes a statement on the steps of 10 Downing Street before taking official charge before Parliament's summer recess is set to kick off from Friday until early September.