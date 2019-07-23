  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Boris Johnson will be next Prime Minister of UK

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    London, July 23: Boris Johnson will be the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Johnson won the Conservative leadership contest with 92,153 votes against Jeremy Hunt who secured 46,656 votes.

    Johnson, while paying tribute to his rival Hunt said that he is a font of excellent ideas and he promised to steal them. He also paid tribute to outgoing PM, Theresa May and thanked her for her services to the country.

    File photo of Boris Johnson
    File photo of Boris Johnson

    Johnson was seen as the clear favourite although a number of senior figures had said they will not serve under him, the BBC reported.

    In terms of timeline, May will carry on as caretaker prime minister for a few days still as she is set to address her final Prime Minister's Questions session in the House of Commons on Wednesday after which she will head to Buckingham Palace to formally offer her resignation to Queen Elizabeth II.

    The 93-year-old monarch will then meet the newly-elected Conservative Party leader and invite him to form a new government. The new prime minister then traditionally makes a statement on the steps of 10 Downing Street before taking official charge before Parliament's summer recess is set to kick off from Friday until early September.

    More BORIS JOHNSON News

    Read more about:

    boris johnson united kingdom

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue