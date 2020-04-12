For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Boris Johnson discharged from hospital after treatment for COVID-19
International
London, Apr 12: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was discharged from hospital on Sunday, a week after being admitted for treatment for coronavirus and spending three days in intensive care.
"The PM has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery, at Chequers," a Downing Street spokesman said, referring to the prime minister's country estate outside London.
"On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work."