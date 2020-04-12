  • search
    Boris Johnson discharged from hospital after treatment for COVID-19

    By
    |

    London, Apr 12: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was discharged from hospital on Sunday, a week after being admitted for treatment for coronavirus and spending three days in intensive care.

    Boris Johnson
    Boris Johnson

    "The PM has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery, at Chequers," a Downing Street spokesman said, referring to the prime minister's country estate outside London.

    "On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work."

    Story first published: Sunday, April 12, 2020, 19:20 [IST]
