  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Boko Haram attacks kill 7 Niger villagers near Nigeria border

    By PTI
    |

    Niamey, Mar 24: Boko Haram jihadists killed at least seven villagers in a series of attacks in southeastern Niger near the border with Nigeria, a local official and an NGO said on Sunday.

    The attackers carried out three separate raids overnight Saturday, said a senior official in the Diffa region, which borders northeastern Nigeria, Boko Haram's base. In the course of the raids they killed seven people, abducted two women and burned down a market and several houses, the official said.

    Image for representation only
    Image for representation only

    Alternative Espace Citoyen, a group active in the region, posted a message on Facebook saying there had been four attacks in which 11 people had been killed. Already last Thursday, a Boko Haram attack in Karidi, a village on the border with Nigeria, killed eight people including one woman, according to local officials.

    On March 9, jihadists killed nine Niger soldiers in an attack in the same area. And another seven soldiers perished last month in a Boko Haram attack on their position near the border.

    [30 Nigerian soldiers killed by Boko Haram]

    Earlier this month, the authorities in Niger said they had killed 33 Boko Haram fighters in an operation in the region. Diffa, which borders northeastern Nigeria, has suffered a string of cross-border raids.

    An estimated 27,000 people have been killed and two million displaced since Boko Haram launched its insurgency in 2009. Lake Chad, which straddles parts of Niger, Nigeria and Chad, has borne the brunt of the jihadists' hit-and-run attacks.

    PTI

    More BOKO HARAM News

    Read more about:

    boko haram nigeria

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue