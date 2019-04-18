  • search
    Boeing conducts final test flight of 737 MAX with MCAS software fix

    By PTI
    |

    Washington, Apr 18: Boeing has conducted a final test flight of a 737 MAX model with an updated anti-stall system prior to its certification by aviation authorities, the aerospace manufacturer has said.

    CEO Dennis Muilenberg Wednesday tweeted a video where he said the test flight was carried out on Tuesday, adding that test pilots have completed 120 flights totalling more than 203 hours of airtime with the software fix for the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS).

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Investigators have zeroed in on the system as a factor behind the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines crashes in October and in March respectively, killing nearly 350 people in total. In both cases, the planes nose-dived shortly after takeoff, signalling a problem in a system that was deployed to correct for an aerodynamic issue that tended to cause the plane's nose to pitch up.

    [Boeing 737 MAX to face first congressional hearing]

    "More than 85 per cent of the 50-plus MAX operators around the globe also have had the opportunity to see the update in action during simulator sessions," added Muilenberg.

    [California bound Boeing 737 MAX aircraft makes emergency landing in Orlando]

    All 737 MAX aircraft have been banned from the world's skies since days after the Ethiopian Airlines crash on March 10. The Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday said a portion of the proposed modifications were "operationally suitable" but said it would not rush towards approval.

