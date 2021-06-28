Bodi tribe's fattest man considered to be hottest; Big belly claims to attract more women for marriage

Boyfriend refuses to get back with her: Well she burnt down his bike worth Rs 26 lakh, watch video

If you used to think that girls like boys with slim figure and abs, then your misconception will be cleared. Gals in this tribe are eager to marry the man who is the fattest in the Bodi Tribe.

It can be seen that several boys hit the gym to build their bodies only to impress the girls. If boys have belly fat, then understand that now no girl will give them any value. But the tribe we are going to talk about today, if there is a belly for a man, then it is called handsome.

Yes, we are talking about the Bodi tribe living in the Omo Valley, a remote area of ​​Ethiopia. Every year a competition is held in this tribe - the competition of the fattest man. The one who wins in this is considered the most handsome person in the village.

At the same time, girls start fighting to get married with him.

To win this competition, the men of the tribe start preparing from 6 months in advance. They make every effort to increase obesity the most.

Preparing to become the fattest person of the tribe is very difficult. For this, people start taking different measures from 6 months ago. In this, drinking cow's blood and milk is considered the best.

It is said that due to this, fat accumulates quickly in the stomach and surrounding area. Along with this, men start living in separate huts from 6 months before the competition. During this time they are not allowed to have sex. They make a living by drinking only cow's blood and milk.

This is a golden opportunity to attract girls towards men. The men have to drink milk mixed with blood as soon as possible. There is a fear of spreading many dangerous diseases in the place where they live.

But these people drink milk mixed with blood without any panic. However, some are unable to do so and end up doing the opposite. After spending 6 months in the hut, he comes in front of everyone with his heavy body on the day of the competition.

The thicker he is, the more handsome he is. The number of girls who died on him was as high. After this, the villagers give the title of hero to the fattest person among them.

Beauty has different meanings in Bodi Tribe. While obesity makes men handsome, the more marks on the body of girls in this tribe, the more beautiful they are considered. The bodies of girls are made stained by cutting them with a knife or blade. Men like such girls a lot.

Story first published: Monday, June 28, 2021, 23:18 [IST]