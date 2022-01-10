Bob Saget, US Stand-up comedian dead at 65

Some clowns try to dishonour India, have support of Rahul, Sibal: Narottam Mishra

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Washigton, Jan 10: US comedian Bob Saget was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, US police announced on Monday.

Police said there were no signs that foul play or drugs were involved in his death.

"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," the Sheriff's statement read.

Saget was in Florida as part of his comedy tour. According to tour dates pinned to his Twitter account, he performed Saturday night at Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

He tweeted after the show, "Loved tonight's show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I'm happily addicted again to this s-t."

Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my dates in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3 — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2022

Story first published: Monday, January 10, 2022, 9:01 [IST]