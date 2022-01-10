YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bob Saget, US Stand-up comedian dead at 65

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Washigton, Jan 10: US comedian Bob Saget was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, US police announced on Monday.

    Bob Saget, US Stand-up comedian dead at 65

    Police said there were no signs that foul play or drugs were involved in his death.

    "Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," the Sheriff's statement read.

    Saget was in Florida as part of his comedy tour. According to tour dates pinned to his Twitter account, he performed Saturday night at Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

    He tweeted after the show, "Loved tonight's show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I'm happily addicted again to this s-t."

    More COMEDIAN News  

    Read more about:

    comedian death

    Story first published: Monday, January 10, 2022, 9:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 10, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X