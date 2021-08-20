YouTube
    Blinken, S Jaishankar discuss situation in Afghanistan, agree to continue coordination

    Washington, Aug 20: US Secretary of State Tony Blinken spoke with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday over the chaotic situation in Afghanistan.

    xternal Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
    File Photo of xternal Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

    The Taliban took control of Afghanistan on Sunday. Their sudden victory, which comes as the US withdraws from the country following a 20-year-war, has sparked chaos at Kabul's airport, from where America and allied nations are trying to safely evacuate thousands of citizens and allies.

    Afghanistan today: The past explains its presentAfghanistan today: The past explains its present

    "Secretary Blinken and Minister Jaishankar discussed Afghanistan and agreed to continued coordination," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout of the call.

    Story first published: Friday, August 20, 2021, 9:45 [IST]
