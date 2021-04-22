YouTube
    Blast rocks Pak hotel where Chinese ambassador was staying: 4 killed

    Quetta, Apr 22: At least four people were killed in a powerful bombing in the parking area of a luxury hotel in the Pakistan city of Quetta.

    Footage on Pakistan channels showed visuals of burning cars and police said that the injured were rushed to hospital. Hours after the attack on the Serena Hotel, the Pakistan Taliban claimed responsibility for the incident.

    Senior police officials said that they were trying to determine if the bomb was planed in a vehicle that was parked at the hotel's parking lot. Wasim Beg, a spokesperson at the provincial health department said four people had died and 12 were wounded.

    "Terrorists want to disrupt peace in Baluchistan. Those who don't want to see progress and prosperity in the Baluchistan province are responsible for this act of terrorism," said Liaquat Shahwani, a provincial government spokesperson.

    Baluchistan's home minister Ziaullah Langove said Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong was staying at the hotel at the time of the bombing. He however added that it was unclear what the motive behind the attack was.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 22, 2021, 8:04 [IST]
    X