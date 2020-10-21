Blast in Karachi kills three, 15 injured

Karachi: 6 killed, after inhaling 'lethal gas' coming out of vegetable container in Kemari area

Islamabadab, Oct 21: At least three people have been killed and 15 injured in an explosion near Karachi's Gulshan-i-Iqbal area on Wednesday. The nature of explosion was immedietly unnown.

The explosion was reported on the ground floor of the four-storey Allah Noor Apartments in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. The apartments are opposite the Karachi University gate.

However, Mubina Town police SHO said that it "seems to be a cylinder blast", adding that the bomb disposal squad is arriving to verifycause of the explosion.

On October 20, five people were injured after a bomb exploded at the entrance of a bus terminal near Sheerin Jinnah Colony in Karachi.