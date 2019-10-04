  • search
    Bill allowing non-Muslims to become PM, President; Pakistan's Parliament blocks it

    By PTI
    |

    Islamabad, Oct 4: Pakistan's parliament has blocked a bill seeking an amendment in the Constitution to allow non-Muslims to become Prime Minister and President of the country.

    File photo of Pakistan Parliament

    Dr Naveed Aamir Jeeva, a Christian lawmaker from the Pakistan Peoples Party, wanted to move a bill on Wednesday to amend article 41 and 91 of the Constitution to allow non-Muslims to become Prime Minister and President of Pakistan.

    [After losing claim on Nizam's fund, Pakistan contemplating action]

    However, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad opposed the proposed legislation. The minister said that Pakistan is an Islamic Republic where only a Muslim can become the President and Prime Minister.

    Rightwing Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) member Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali appreciated the move by the minister.

    PTI

