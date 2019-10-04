Bill allowing non-Muslims to become PM, President; Pakistan's Parliament blocks it

By PTI

Islamabad, Oct 4: Pakistan's parliament has blocked a bill seeking an amendment in the Constitution to allow non-Muslims to become Prime Minister and President of the country.

Dr Naveed Aamir Jeeva, a Christian lawmaker from the Pakistan Peoples Party, wanted to move a bill on Wednesday to amend article 41 and 91 of the Constitution to allow non-Muslims to become Prime Minister and President of Pakistan.

However, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad opposed the proposed legislation. The minister said that Pakistan is an Islamic Republic where only a Muslim can become the President and Prime Minister.

Rightwing Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) member Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali appreciated the move by the minister.

