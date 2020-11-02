US elections 2020: Vote Trump out, he has divided the nation says Biden

US Elections 2020: What is at stake for India?

Biden says he would declare Covid-19 action plan on day 1 of presidency

Big infamy before US election: Joe Biden's son Hunter spends millions on adult site, strip club

International

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Washington, Nov 02: While Joe Biden is engaged in campaigning for the presidential election against President Donald Trump, some data has been leaked of his son Hunter Biden for which the senior Biden is also being slandered.

According to leaked data, Hunter Biden, son of Joe Biden, has spent about 15 lakh rupees to watch live shows on the porn website in a single night and 8 lakh rupees in a New York strip club in one night.

According to a report published in the Daily Mail, the data of an old laptop of Hunter has been leaked, which has exposed many experiences of his lifestyle.

The report also says such data has been found on his laptop, for which Hunter could have been blackmailed.

There are thousands of such documents and photographs where Hunter Biden can be seen taking drugs and in objectionable position with women, the report claimed.

However, there has been yet no response to the expenses incurred by Joe Biden's son or the leak of the son's data.

Hunter Biden's divorce from his first wife. During the course of the divorce, he was accused of paying a lot of money for giving drugs, liquor, prostitutes, strip clubs, and gifts to the women he is associated with.

Notably, American presidential candidate Joe Biden became the Vice President of America in 2009.