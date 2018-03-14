Bidhya Devi Bhandari sworn-in as Nepal’s President

Bidhya Devi Bhandari on Wednesday sworn-in as the president of Nepal for a second term. She was re-elected as the country's president for a second term in the office on Tuesday.

The 56-year-old President won since her nomination was backed by the ruling Left of the CPN-UML and CPN (Maoist Centre) alliance, the Sanghiya Samajbadi Forum-Nepal, and other fringe parties alliance. Bhandari's first term as the President of Nepal started in 2015.

Bhandari has a long political career. Before becoming president she was a powerful leader of the Communist Party of Nepal Unified Marxist-Leninist.

OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)

