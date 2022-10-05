Biden to celebrate Diwali in White House

International news brief: Quad members commit themselves towards expanding UNSC and more

Washington, Oct 05: US President Joe Biden has plans to celebrate Diwali at the White House this year, his spokesperson said.

Details and nature of preparations have not been revealed yet.

"Yes, he has plans to celebrate Diwali just like he did last year," White House Press Secretary Karen Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference here.

"We don't have a date to share with you at this time but it is an event that he thinks is very important as he sees a partnership with India as well as Indian Americans here in this country," Jean-Pierre said in response to a question.

Meanwhile, Maryland Governor Lawrence Hogan has declared October as Hindu Heritage Month, a PTI report said.

Beginning with the Bush Administration, Diwali is being celebrated at the White House every year.

