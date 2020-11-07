Trump can be escorted out of White House warns Biden’s campaign

Biden rushing to falsely pose as winner, claims Donald Trump

International

oi-Deepika S

Washington, Nov 07: Donald Trump, said Joe Biden was "rushing to falsely pose" as the election winner, even as US television channels declared Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States.

Trump has refused to concede, saying the "election is far from over" and that he will not "rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and what Democracy demands".

The 77-year-old former US vice president will become the 46th president of the United States, CNN reported, after a victory in Pennsylvania, the state where he was born put him over the 270 electoral votes needed to win.

With Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes, Biden now has a total of 273 electoral votes. Before becoming the Democratic presidential nominee, Biden served as vice president under former President Barack Obama. He is also Delaware's longest-serving senator.