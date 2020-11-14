Biden, his deputy Harris, incumbent President Trump greet people on Diwali

Trump wins Alaska, his electoral college tally goes up to 217

oi-Deepika S

Washington, Nov 14: US President-elect Joe Biden, his deputy Kamala Harris and incumbent President Donald Trump on Saturday extended Diwali greetings to those celebrating the festival of lights.

During this festival of lights, friends, neighbours, and loved ones join in fellowship to commemorate the spiritual triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, and knowledge over ignorance, US Presidential Message on Diwali.

'As diyas are lit throughout homes, workplaces, communities, and places of worship, their warmth reminds us of the hope and devotion that faith and tradition bring into our lives," the message said.

"Wherever Americans light diyas to celebrate Diwali, our nation shines bright as a beacon of religious liberty for all...First Lady & I wish millions of people in the US & around the world observing Diwali a joyous celebration & prosperous new beginnings,"it added.

"To the millions of Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists celebrating the Festival of Lights, @DrBiden and I send our best wishes for a #HappyDiwali. May your new year be filled with hope, happiness, and prosperity. Sal Mubarak," President-elect Biden tweeted.

President Trump, a Republican, who was defeated by Biden in the November 3 presidential election, shared a picture of him lighting a lamp in the White House. ''Happy Diwali'' was written on the photo.

Harris, who scripted history by becoming the first Indian-American and Black woman Vice President in the US, extended greetings on the occasion of Diwali.

"Happy Diwali and Sal Mubarak! @DouglasEmhoff and I wish everyone celebrating around the world a safe, healthy, and joyous new year," Vice President-elect Harris tweeted.

Earlier, Secretary of the State Mike Pompeo also extended greetings on Diwali.

"Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating the victory of light over darkness. May you have a joyous Festival of Lights!" tweeted Pompeo, who is currently on a seven-nation tour to Europe and Middle East.