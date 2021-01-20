Biden-Harris pay tribute to Americans who lost their lives to COVID-19

Vicky Nanjappa

Washington, Jan 20: US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President elect, Kamala Harris paid tributes to thousands of people who lost their lives to the COVID-19 pandemic at a memorial held by the reflecting pool at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.

To heal, we must remember. It is hard sometimes to remember, but that is how we heal. It is important to do that as a nation. That is why we are here today. Between sundown and dusk, let us shine the lights in the darkness along this sacred pool of reflection and remember all that we have lost, Biden said.

"We gather tonight, a nation in mourning, to pay tribute to the lives we have lost a grandmother or grandfather who was our whole world; a parent, partner, sibling or friend who we still cannot accept is no longer here. And for many months, we have grieved by ourselves. Tonight, we grieve and begin healing together," Harris said.