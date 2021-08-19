YouTube
    Joe Biden, first lady will get COVID-19 booster shot

    Washington, Aug 19: President Joe Biden says he and his wife will get a COVID-19 booster shot, following their first two doses in December.

    The president told ABC''s "Good Morning America" that it''s "past time" for him to get a booster. US health officials announced Wednesday recommendations that Americans who received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine get a booster shot eight months after their second dose.

    US health officials say it is "very clear" the vaccines'' protection against infections wanes over time. They announced plans to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection against the surging delta variant.

    The doses could begin the week of September 20.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 19, 2021, 20:25 [IST]
