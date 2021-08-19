Joe Biden warns Taliban of swift and forceful response if US personnel are attacked

Washington, Aug 19: President Joe Biden says he and his wife will get a COVID-19 booster shot, following their first two doses in December.

The president told ABC''s "Good Morning America" that it''s "past time" for him to get a booster. US health officials announced Wednesday recommendations that Americans who received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine get a booster shot eight months after their second dose.

US health officials say it is "very clear" the vaccines'' protection against infections wanes over time. They announced plans to dispense COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection against the surging delta variant.

The doses could begin the week of September 20.

Thursday, August 19, 2021, 20:25 [IST]