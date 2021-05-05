Biden considering naming Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as next US Ambassador to India: Report

India praised by US for stepping up climate change commitment

Washington, May 05: President Biden is considering naming Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to a high-profile ambassadorship in India. Garcetti was a co-chair of Biden's campaign and considered a key political ally.

The appointment as India's ambassador would come as the nation of 1.36 billion people deals with a spike in Covid-19 cases, reported Axios.

Axios reported that Biden was presented with a list of potential ambassadors in March, and a final decision on the appointment has not yet been made.