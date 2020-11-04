Biden camp calls Trump's false victory claim 'outrageous' as US awaits result

US elections 2020: About 69 percent American-Muslims vote for Biden, says exit poll survey

oi-Deepika S

Washington, Nov 04: Democrat Joe Biden's campaign has slammed US President Donald Trump's claim to move Supreme Court to avoid fraud as "outrageous, unprecedented and incorrect".

"It was unprecedented because never before in our history has a president of the United States sought to strip Americans of their voice in a national election. Having encouraged Republican efforts in multiple states to prevent the legal counting of these ballots before Election Day, now Donald Trump is saying these ballots can't be counted after Election Day either," a statement from Biden camp said.

"And it was incorrect because it will not happen. The counting will not stop. It will continue until every duly cast vote is counted. Because that is what our laws - the laws that protect every Americans' constitutional right to vote - require," it added.

Earlier in the day, Trump claimed that a "major fraud" is being perpetrated on the American people and said he will fight election in the Supreme Court, as the counting of votes were in progress in the battleground states.

"Frankly we did win this election," Trump claimed.

Trump, a Republican, is being challenged by Democratic Party's nominee Joe Biden.

"Millions and millions of people voted for us," Trump said in a speech at 2 am on Wednesday at the White House.

"A very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people," he claimed.

"We were getting ready for a big celebration. We were winning everything. And all of a sudden it was just called off," he said.

A "major fraud" was being committed, the president said, without citing any evidence.

"This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country," the republican leader said.

Trump said he would go to the Supreme Court as he wanted "all voting to stop."

"Frankly we did win this election," he said.