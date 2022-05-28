Bermuda Triangle Cruise Company offers all passengers full refund if the ship disappears

Washington, May 28: In an unusual offer, Travellers who have booked a cruise to the Bermuda Triangle are being told they will potentially receive a full refund of their ticket money if the ship disappears in the sea.

The infamous Bermuda Triangle, also known as the Devil's Triangle, has remained a mystery for mankind as dozens of ships and flights have mysteriously disappeared in this region Bermuda Triangle is an approximately triangular area located off the southeastern coast of the US in the Atlantic Ocean, between Bermuda, Florida and Puerto Rico.

These reasons make the offer by the cruise seem utterly bizarre, but there is no shortage of suitors.

Passengers have to shell out around £1,450 for a cabin on the ship for the eccentric offer on a two-day trip with the Norwegian Prima liner, The Mirror reported.

Organisers have promised a full refund if the giant ship disappears in the triangle.

Their website states: "Don't worry about disappearing on this Bermuda Triangle tour. The tour has a 100% return rate and your money will be refunded in the rare chance you disappear."

The tour will include a twilight Bermuda Triangle cruise on a glass-bottom boat with talks, presentations, and Q&As.

Passengers will undertake their journey to the Atlantic ocean on the Norwegian Prima liner heading from New York to Bermuda in March next year.